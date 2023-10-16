© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Donate
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Oregon's top public defender explores the way out of the defender shortage crisis

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Watch enough cop shows on TV, and you can recite the lawyer part of the Miranda warning: "if you cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed for you." It's the second phrase that has troubled Oregon for some time now: there simply have not been enough attorneys available to appoint to represent criminal defendants who can't afford them.

The situation has produced frustrated lawyers and judges, jails faced with mass releases of unrepresented suspects, and a case in the Oregon Supreme Court. The state legislature did allocate millions of dollars to fix the situation, but the fix will take time.

Jessica Kampfe is in the middle of the situation, as the Executive Director of the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services. She talks to the JX about how things got this way, and the steps to turn them around.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
