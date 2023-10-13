© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Getting around, no matter who you are, with 'Inclusive Transportation'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

In America, when it comes to transportation, highways win, most of the time. Through the latter half of the 20th century, a lot of freeways got built, often at the expense of people who did not have much money or political power, and often had darker skin than average.

It will take some work to build a less car-centric and more equitable system that does not take advantage of poor neighborhoods by building freeways through them. Veronica Davis is working on this for the city of Houston, and she provides a guide in her book Inclusive Transportation: A Manifesto for Repairing Divided Communities. She visits with Angela Decker about some of the principles.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
