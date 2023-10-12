© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | War, Ukrainian refugees, and an eclipse top the week's news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

War in the Middle East captured the world's attention this week. But the other lingering war in the news, in Ukraine, has some ties to our region. Roman Battaglia's visit with refugees from that war is just one of the items that came out of the JPR newsroom this week.

JPR reporters gather to review and discuss their top stories for the week, and the work to gather them, in our podcast The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann joins the conversation with Roman Battaglia and JPR reporter Jane Vaughan.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
