Fri 9 AM | War, Ukrainian refugees, and an eclipse top the week's news

War in the Middle East captured the world's attention this week. But the other lingering war in the news, in Ukraine, has some ties to our region. Roman Battaglia's visit with refugees from that war is just one of the items that came out of the JPR newsroom this week.

JPR reporters gather to review and discuss their top stories for the week, and the work to gather them, in our podcast The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann joins the conversation with Roman Battaglia and JPR reporter Jane Vaughan.

