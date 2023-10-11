Thu 9 AM | Oregon Black Pioneers explore Black history in Jacksonville tour

It took years to get the name of a mountain in the Applegate Valley changed to "Ben Johnson Mountain." Ben was a Black man, so you can imagine some of the earlier names for the mountain.

His story is not the only one of Black people in Southern Oregon, and Oregon Black Pioneers offers a walking tour of Jacksonville on October 21st, to celebrate some of the Black people in Oregon's past. The Jacksonville journey is one of several on the OBP calendar.

Mariah Rocker will lead the tour, we get an advance overview in her visit to the JX.

