History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Oregon Black Pioneers explore Black history in Jacksonville tour

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT
An old brick building. In front, there are two large windows and a double door. Above the door is a sign that says "city hall"
Ken Gregg
Jacksonville's old city hall building, constructed in 1881

It took years to get the name of a mountain in the Applegate Valley changed to "Ben Johnson Mountain." Ben was a Black man, so you can imagine some of the earlier names for the mountain.

His story is not the only one of Black people in Southern Oregon, and Oregon Black Pioneers offers a walking tour of Jacksonville on October 21st, to celebrate some of the Black people in Oregon's past. The Jacksonville journey is one of several on the OBP calendar.

Mariah Rocker will lead the tour, we get an advance overview in her visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
