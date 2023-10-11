Thu 9:25 | ODF meteorologist renews three-month prediction on Oregon climate trends

It can be hard enough--outside of the dry season here--to know on Monday what the weather might be like on Saturday.

Lots of variables go into creating our weather, and Pete Parsons, Lead Meteorologist at the Oregon Department of Forestry, knows them all. And collects many of them, to make a three-month Seasonal Climate Forecast for the whole state.

The latest edition, released in late September, covers October through December, and predicts somewhat cooler temperatures than average, and perhaps above-average precipitation. Pete Parsons revisits the JX to talk about creating his forecasts, and how accurate they have been.