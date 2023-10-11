© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | ODF meteorologist renews three-month prediction on Oregon climate trends

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT
A safety supervisor helps a child out of a car during a rainstorm outside Old Orchard School Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Newhall, Calif. California and other parts of the West have been facing a new wave of heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the U.S.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
/
AP
_

It can be hard enough--outside of the dry season here--to know on Monday what the weather might be like on Saturday.

Lots of variables go into creating our weather, and Pete Parsons, Lead Meteorologist at the Oregon Department of Forestry, knows them all. And collects many of them, to make a three-month Seasonal Climate Forecast for the whole state.

The latest edition, released in late September, covers October through December, and predicts somewhat cooler temperatures than average, and perhaps above-average precipitation. Pete Parsons revisits the JX to talk about creating his forecasts, and how accurate they have been.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
