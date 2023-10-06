© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | How the post office got so involved in a murder investigation in the Siskiyous

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

This week (October 11) marks the 100th anniversary of one of the region's most notorious crimes: the botched robbery of a Southern Pacific passenger train that led to a quadruple murder in the Siskiyous, and a national manhunt for the killers.

We explore the event and the aftermath in our Underground History podcast, including a live event on Wednesday at Ashland Hills Inn. In this edition of the podcast, host Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology takes up the postal angle on the Tragedy at Tunnel 13.

The first person killed was the clerk in the mail car on the train, and thePostal Inspection Service and the Postal Museum at the Smithsonian Institution have long memories about the crime. Chelsea visits with reps from each agency about the long shadow of that October day in 1923.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
