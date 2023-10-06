Mon 9 AM | How the post office got so involved in a murder investigation in the Siskiyous

This week (October 11) marks the 100th anniversary of one of the region's most notorious crimes: the botched robbery of a Southern Pacific passenger train that led to a quadruple murder in the Siskiyous, and a national manhunt for the killers.

We explore the event and the aftermath in our Underground History podcast, including a live event on Wednesday at Ashland Hills Inn. In this edition of the podcast, host Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology takes up the postal angle on the Tragedy at Tunnel 13.

The first person killed was the clerk in the mail car on the train, and thePostal Inspection Service and the Postal Museum at the Smithsonian Institution have long memories about the crime. Chelsea visits with reps from each agency about the long shadow of that October day in 1923.