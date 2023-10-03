Tragedy at Tunnel 13: 100th Anniversary
On October 11, 1923, an attempted robbery of a Southern Pacific train in the Siskiyou Mountains resulted in the death of four innocent men. The crime led to a multi-year manhunt that captivated the nation and spurred the field of American criminal forensics. This event is part of a series to mark the 100th anniversary of the crime and its legacy.
Join us Wednesday, October 11 from 5-8pm at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the infamous Southern Oregon train robbery. This event features:
- Director's screening of OPB's Murder on the Southern Pacific
- Expert panel discussion moderated by JPR's Geoffrey Riley
- Commemorative postmarks offered by on-site post office staff (programs with designated postmark area provided)
- Pop-up exhibit featuring historic records and artifacts
