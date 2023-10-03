© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tragedy at Tunnel 13: 100th Anniversary

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT

On October 11, 1923, an attempted robbery of a Southern Pacific train in the Siskiyou Mountains resulted in the death of four innocent men. The crime led to a multi-year manhunt that captivated the nation and spurred the field of American criminal forensics. This event is part of a series to mark the 100th anniversary of the crime and its legacy.

Join us Wednesday, October 11 from 5-8pm at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the infamous Southern Oregon train robbery. This event features:

  • Director's screening of OPB's Murder on the Southern Pacific
  • Expert panel discussion moderated by JPR's Geoffrey Riley
  • Commemorative postmarks offered by on-site post office staff (programs with designated postmark area provided)
  • Pop-up exhibit featuring historic records and artifacts

This event is made possible thanks to its sponsors:

  • Jefferson Public Radio
  • Underground History
  • Oregon Public Broadcasting
  • Black Butte Center for Railroad Culture
  • Southern Oregon Railway Historical Society
  • Oregon Historical Society
  • Southern Oregon Historical Society
  • United States Postal Inspection Service
  • U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
  • Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA)
  • Smithsonian National Postal Museum
