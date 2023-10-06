© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Ashland early music group puts its back catalog online

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Once upon a time, the shows at the Elizabethan Theatre at Oregon Shakespeare Festival were preceded by music and dance from the time of Shakespeare. The Green Show, as it is known, has changed up a bit in recent years.

But the Terra Nova Consort, in essence the "house band" for OSF, contributed quite a bit of music to the Green Show and to the plays of the festival, for nearly two decades. Now the entire discography of the group is being put online for the world to enjoy. Patricia O'Scannell, one of the founders of Terra Nova Consort, joins us with the story.

