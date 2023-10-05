Fri 9:25 | Rock into October with Rogue Sounds
The days are shorter, the nights are cooler (mostly), but music knows no season. Josh Gross, our resident music hunter, scans the horizon for news of exciting bands playing gigs in the region. He assembles a list of five for our monthly Rogue Sounds segment.
Tune in for news of gigs from Mount Shasta to Cave Junction, including a music/cinema event in Medford and Ashland on successive nights in the middle of the month.
The full list for October:
- Box Elder at Johnny B’s (Medford) on 10/7
- Bart Budwig at Jefferson Center for the Arts (Mt. Shasta) on 10/17
- Sleepbomp at Johnny B’s on 10/18 and Local 31 (Ashland) on 10/19
- Balkan Bump at Ashland Armory on 10/27
- Gorilla Toss at Bruno’s Cavern (Cave Junction) on 11/1