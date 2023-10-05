© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Rock into October with Rogue Sounds

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The days are shorter, the nights are cooler (mostly), but music knows no season. Josh Gross, our resident music hunter, scans the horizon for news of exciting bands playing gigs in the region. He assembles a list of five for our monthly Rogue Sounds segment.

Tune in for news of gigs from Mount Shasta to Cave Junction, including a music/cinema event in Medford and Ashland on successive nights in the middle of the month.

The full list for October:

  • Box Elder at Johnny B’s (Medford) on 10/7
  • Bart Budwig at Jefferson Center for the Arts (Mt. Shasta) on 10/17
  • Sleepbomp at Johnny B’s on 10/18 and Local 31 (Ashland) on 10/19
  • Balkan Bump at Ashland Armory on 10/27
  • Gorilla Toss at Bruno’s Cavern (Cave Junction) on 11/1
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team