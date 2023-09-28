© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Sexual assault case and Shasta jail staffing top the news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The first full week of autumn predictably featured less news about fires and more information about rainfall totals. But there was plenty of other news to cover, including a sexual assault charge filed against a former Ashland massage therapist. And Shasta County can't seem to stay out of the news, with word of moves to beef up jail staffing so a closed portion of the county jail can be reopened.

There's more to talk about, and our reporters do just that, in our regular news chat, The Debrief. JPR Reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia sit down to talk about the details behind the news and their reporting of it.

