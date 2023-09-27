© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

[Thu 9:40 | Jefferson Baroque Orchestra tunes up to play timeless music with yesterday's instruments]

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra is coming up on 30 years as an entity, but its focus goes much farther back in time.
JBO plays "early music" in the sense that it plays baroque music with the tools and techniques of the time in which it was composed.

JBO presents an upcoming concert of baroque-era works, with performances in Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland on October 6, 7, and 8, respectively. Board members Stephen Bacon and Geoff Ridden stop by to talk about JBO's mission, concerts, and approach.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
