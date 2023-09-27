[Thu 9:40 | Jefferson Baroque Orchestra tunes up to play timeless music with yesterday's instruments]

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra is coming up on 30 years as an entity, but its focus goes much farther back in time.

JBO plays "early music" in the sense that it plays baroque music with the tools and techniques of the time in which it was composed.

JBO presents an upcoming concert of baroque-era works, with performances in Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland on October 6, 7, and 8, respectively. Board members Stephen Bacon and Geoff Ridden stop by to talk about JBO's mission, concerts, and approach.