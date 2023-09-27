Thu 9:25 | Oregon Recovers says Measure 110 should be amended, not ended

Oregon voters were clear in their feelings about Ballot Measure 110 and its different approach to drug crimes and treatment; the measure passed handily. But the spike in fentanyl on the streets and the sight of people consuming drugs in public are among the complaints about the law now that it's in effect.

Local governments across the state are passing resolutions urging repeal of Measure 110. Oregon Recovers, which supported the measure's passage, comes from an "amend, don't end" position. Mike Marshall, the co-founder and director of the organization, talks to us about the tweaks he'd like to see in Measure 110 before the state gives up on it.

