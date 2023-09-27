© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Oregon Recovers says Measure 110 should be amended, not ended

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oregon voters were clear in their feelings about Ballot Measure 110 and its different approach to drug crimes and treatment; the measure passed handily. But the spike in fentanyl on the streets and the sight of people consuming drugs in public are among the complaints about the law now that it's in effect.

Local governments across the state are passing resolutions urging repeal of Measure 110. Oregon Recovers, which supported the measure's passage, comes from an "amend, don't end" position. Mike Marshall, the co-founder and director of the organization, talks to us about the tweaks he'd like to see in Measure 110 before the state gives up on it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
