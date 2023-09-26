Wed 9:40 Tutunov on Tutunov Piano Series offerings for this year

World-class talents have a way of attracting other world-class talents. So when pianist Alexander Tutunov settled in Ashland to teach at Southern Oregon University, a series of concerts in his name started up, attracting artists from around the world.

The Tutunov Piano Series for 2023-24 starts up October 6th with a performance by Sergei Babayan, an Armenian-American artist. Alexander Tutunov visits with details of this and other offerings in the concert series.