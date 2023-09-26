© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 Tutunov on Tutunov Piano Series offerings for this year

World-class talents have a way of attracting other world-class talents. So when pianist Alexander Tutunov settled in Ashland to teach at Southern Oregon University, a series of concerts in his name started up, attracting artists from around the world.

The Tutunov Piano Series for 2023-24 starts up October 6th with a performance by Sergei Babayan, an Armenian-American artist. Alexander Tutunov visits with details of this and other offerings in the concert series.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
