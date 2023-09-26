© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Details of the 2024 season at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

There's a longstanding superstition in the live theater community about Shakespeare's play "Macbeth." The name of the play is generally not mentioned backstage; it's referred to as "The Scottish Play."

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival recently announced the plays in its 2024 season, and guess what tops the list? "Macbeth" kicks the season off next March 19th, with other works by and about Shakespeare mixed into a season of nine shows, some of them single-actor shows in OSF's Thomas Theatre.

We get details of the choices in a visit with both Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Tyler Hokama.

