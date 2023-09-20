Thu 9:40 | Klamath Independent Film Festival returns to celebrate Oregon films

It's true, the name is "Klamath Independent Film Festival," but its reach extends well beyond the Klamath Falls area. Not only are the 40+ films made all over Oregon, but the festival screenings can be viewed in person at the Ross Ragland Theater, or from anywhere via streaming service.

The festival runs September 22-24, with films following the theme of "celebrating water." Cassidy Quistorff is the Executive Director of Klamath Film, joining us with details of film and filmmakers presenting their works.