The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Klamath Independent Film Festival returns to celebrate Oregon films

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's true, the name is "Klamath Independent Film Festival," but its reach extends well beyond the Klamath Falls area. Not only are the 40+ films made all over Oregon, but the festival screenings can be viewed in person at the Ross Ragland Theater, or from anywhere via streaming service.

The festival runs September 22-24, with films following the theme of "celebrating water." Cassidy Quistorff is the Executive Director of Klamath Film, joining us with details of film and filmmakers presenting their works.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
