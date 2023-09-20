Thu 9:25 | Oregon poet laureate visits Applegate Valley to spread the word(s)

The job of Oregon's Poet Laureate is to share poetry with the people of the state, no matter where they are. Like in a pasture, maybe? Exactly that will happen this weekend (September 22nd), when Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani brings his words and talents to Plaisance Ranch in the Applegate Valley.

The ranch-and-winery is the host of "Poetry in the Pasture," and Mojgani shares the bill with Oakland-based musician/poet Nick Jaina and local poet Dot Fisher-Smith.

We talk to Anis Mojgani once again about poetry and encouraging it in Oregon.