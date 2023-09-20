© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Oregon poet laureate visits Applegate Valley to spread the word(s)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The job of Oregon's Poet Laureate is to share poetry with the people of the state, no matter where they are. Like in a pasture, maybe? Exactly that will happen this weekend (September 22nd), when Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani brings his words and talents to Plaisance Ranch in the Applegate Valley.

The ranch-and-winery is the host of "Poetry in the Pasture," and Mojgani shares the bill with Oakland-based musician/poet Nick Jaina and local poet Dot Fisher-Smith.

We talk to Anis Mojgani once again about poetry and encouraging it in Oregon.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team