Wed 9 AM | Rogue Creamery milks its 90th birthday for a big celebration weekend

The global recognition for the cheeses of Rogue Creamery may be a recent thing, but it's not like the business was born yesterday. In fact, Rogue Creamery celebrates its 90th birthday this year.

That's a lot of cows, a lot of milk and cream, and a lot of awards. So there's a lot of celebrating to be done, and the creamery owners laid out a full weekend, September 22-24, for a series of events marking the big birthday.

Marguerite Merritt, who bears the titles of Marketing Manager and Cheese Emissary, visits with details of the Rogue Creamery celebration.

