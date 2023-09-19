© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Rogue Creamery milks its 90th birthday for a big celebration weekend

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The global recognition for the cheeses of Rogue Creamery may be a recent thing, but it's not like the business was born yesterday. In fact, Rogue Creamery celebrates its 90th birthday this year.

That's a lot of cows, a lot of milk and cream, and a lot of awards. So there's a lot of celebrating to be done, and the creamery owners laid out a full weekend, September 22-24, for a series of events marking the big birthday.

Marguerite Merritt, who bears the titles of Marketing Manager and Cheese Emissary, visits with details of the Rogue Creamery celebration.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
