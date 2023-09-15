Mon 9 AM | Underground History digs into the Oregon version of The Gold Rush

When we speak of The Gold Rush in American history, we usually mean the one in California, following the discovery of gold in 1849. That one still gets the headlines, but Oregon also had a significant gold mining history, and mining goes on--on a smaller scale--today.

Underground History, our joint project with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, explores the efforts to unearth Oregon Gold Rush artifacts.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA recorded this UH segment in the field, visiting with several people involved in the process, to talk about tools and techniques.