© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Underground History digs into the Oregon version of The Gold Rush

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

When we speak of The Gold Rush in American history, we usually mean the one in California, following the discovery of gold in 1849. That one still gets the headlines, but Oregon also had a significant gold mining history, and mining goes on--on a smaller scale--today.

Underground History, our joint project with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, explores the efforts to unearth Oregon Gold Rush artifacts.

Chelsea Rose from SOULA recorded this UH segment in the field, visiting with several people involved in the process, to talk about tools and techniques.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team