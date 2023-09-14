Fri 9 AM | What's news? JPR reporters discuss the week in The Debrief

We don't call it a reporters' roundtable, but that may only be because the table really is not round. Just the same, JPR reporters gather around it on a weekly basis to tell the stories behind the stories, what it took to cover the news of the week.

The Debrief reaches back into the week's coverage and often provides a few more details that did not make it to air.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann leads the discussion, with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia.

