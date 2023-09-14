© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | What's news? JPR reporters discuss the week in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

We don't call it a reporters' roundtable, but that may only be because the table really is not round. Just the same, JPR reporters gather around it on a weekly basis to tell the stories behind the stories, what it took to cover the news of the week.

The Debrief reaches back into the week's coverage and often provides a few more details that did not make it to air.
JPR News Director Erik Neumann leads the discussion, with reporters Jane Vaughan and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
