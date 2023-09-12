Wed 9 AM | Measuring the carbon impact of your visit to the Oregon Coast

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Measuring the carbon impact of your visit to the Oregon Coast

September 12, 2023

The ability of some of us to get to the Oregon Coast got messed up mightily by the Smith River fires and the resulting shutdown of US 199, but things are rolling again. The coast is a popular tourist destination for people living inland. And some of them may wonder just how much of an impact on the planet they're having with their visits.

So the Oregon Coast Visitors Association came up with a Travel Impact Calculator for visitors to use to gauge the carbon impacts of their coastal journeys. Finn Johnson, North Coast Destination Management Coordinator for the OCVA, explains the creation and use of the calculator.

