Wed 9:40 Rogue Valley mourns the loss of a generous donor in James Collier

The Rogue Valley arts scene took a jolt in late August with the death of James Collier at age 85. Collier gave so much money to arts organizations that theaters bear his name in both Medford (the Craterian) and Talent (Camelot). And his largesse extended beyond the arts; he also made big donations to the Children's Advocacy Center in Medford.

Collier's philanthropy and personality are remembered on the JX as we welcome Eric Strahl, Development Director at the Craterian, and Tammi Pitzen, Executive Director at the CAC. Other voices chime in with remembrances.

