Tue 9:40 | Kids get some close-up time with the Rogue Valley Symphony

Taking a young child to a symphony concert might be a bit of a stretch, but how about if the symphony came to them? That's the basic idea behind "Artists in the Amphitheater," a joint project of the Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra and The Children's Museum of Southern Oregon.

Sunday, September 17th, symphony musicians will meet children at the museum, play music, and let kids see the intruments up close, in a petting zoo of sorts. We get details on the event and the goals from Sunny Spicer, Executive Director of Oregon Center for Creative Learning (TCMSO's parent), and Joelle Graves, Executive Director of RVSO.