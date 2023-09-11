© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Kids get some close-up time with the Rogue Valley Symphony

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Taking a young child to a symphony concert might be a bit of a stretch, but how about if the symphony came to them? That's the basic idea behind "Artists in the Amphitheater," a joint project of the Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra and The Children's Museum of Southern Oregon.

Sunday, September 17th, symphony musicians will meet children at the museum, play music, and let kids see the intruments up close, in a petting zoo of sorts. We get details on the event and the goals from Sunny Spicer, Executive Director of Oregon Center for Creative Learning (TCMSO's parent), and Joelle Graves, Executive Director of RVSO.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team