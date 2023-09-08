© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | USDA and nonprofit combine to help rehab private land scorched in 2020 fires

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT

The 2020 Almeda Drive fire destroyed thousands of homes, but it was far from the only fire in Oregon that day. The other "Labor Day fires" consumed close to a million acres of forest, much of it belonging to small-scale owners. Some have been waiting for a chance to rehab their forest acreage, but lacked money or people or both.

The federal Department of Agriculture combined forces with the nonprofit Sustainable Northwest, to put $5 Million into small woodland rehab projects. Dylan Kruse from SNW lays out details, along with Meghan Montgomery of Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District. JSWCD has been helping landowners affected by the South Obenchain fire.

