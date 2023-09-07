Fri 9 AM | Reporters reunite: JPR staff assemble for The Debrief

It was a short week for a lot of us, with the Labor Day holiday on Monday. But we've learned the hard way that the world can pack a lot of activity into four days, this or any week. The stories that kept JPR reporters busy this week get a bit of after-diagnosis in our weekly roundtable.

The top of the list this time: those public meeting agendas that tell you your council/commission/board is meeting... with no other details. New Oregon law adds some requirements for further detail.

The Debrief brings together News Director Erik Neumann and some reps from our reporting staff of Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Ella Hutcherson. Listen for the details of what it took to put this week's headlines on the air.