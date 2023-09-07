© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Reporters reunite: JPR staff assemble for The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

It was a short week for a lot of us, with the Labor Day holiday on Monday. But we've learned the hard way that the world can pack a lot of activity into four days, this or any week. The stories that kept JPR reporters busy this week get a bit of after-diagnosis in our weekly roundtable.

The top of the list this time: those public meeting agendas that tell you your council/commission/board is meeting... with no other details. New Oregon law adds some requirements for further detail.

The Debrief brings together News Director Erik Neumann and some reps from our reporting staff of Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Ella Hutcherson. Listen for the details of what it took to put this week's headlines on the air.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
