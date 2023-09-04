Tue 9 AM | Klamath County braces for crowds for October solar eclipse

The eclipse is approaching. On October 14, the moon will move in front of the sun, but will not block the sun's light anywhere on Earth... not completely. But the places where the greatest degree of this annular eclipse will be visible include Oregon.

Klamath County is right in the path, and plans are in the works for viewing parties.

County Commissioners are bracing for an influx of visitors, potentially in the tens of thousands. It's an opportunity, but also a potential headache. Commissioner Dave Henslee has been appointed Incident Commander by his fellow commissioners; he joins us to talk about how the county can encourage people to have a good time, but safely.

