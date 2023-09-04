© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Klamath County braces for crowds for October solar eclipse

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT

The eclipse is approaching. On October 14, the moon will move in front of the sun, but will not block the sun's light anywhere on Earth... not completely. But the places where the greatest degree of this annular eclipse will be visible include Oregon.
Klamath County is right in the path, and plans are in the works for viewing parties.

County Commissioners are bracing for an influx of visitors, potentially in the tens of thousands. It's an opportunity, but also a potential headache. Commissioner Dave Henslee has been appointed Incident Commander by his fellow commissioners; he joins us to talk about how the county can encourage people to have a good time, but safely.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team