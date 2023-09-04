Tue 9:25 | Oregon extends offer of money for fire hardening homes

Every time we talk about fire hardening a home, we learn a little more. There are many things we can do to make it harder for burning embers and other fire starters to get a toehold in our homes. And the state of Oregon not only supports the process, it has extended its grant program to get money to homeowners to make the changes.

The state Building Codes Division is in possession of the pile of money, and the applications go through the building apparatus in each county. Development Services Director Ted Zuk oversees the grant applications in Jackson County. He checks in with details of the use of the fire hardening program so far, and what people can do to take part.

