© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Into September with August hanging around: news reporters deliver The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's been that kind of a month: just when California was ready to open US 199 (Redwood Highway) across the state line again, Oregon had closed the road on its side, due to encroaching fire and evacuation warnings. Fires and smoke and their effects continue to make news, but there are other things happening, including a reshuffling of responsibilities for organizations involved in helping homeless people in Northern California.

That's the basic framework for our weekly gathering of JPR reporters, The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann discusses the stories of the week with some combination of reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team