Fri 9 AM | Into September with August hanging around: news reporters deliver The Debrief

It's been that kind of a month: just when California was ready to open US 199 (Redwood Highway) across the state line again, Oregon had closed the road on its side, due to encroaching fire and evacuation warnings. Fires and smoke and their effects continue to make news, but there are other things happening, including a reshuffling of responsibilities for organizations involved in helping homeless people in Northern California.

That's the basic framework for our weekly gathering of JPR reporters, The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann discusses the stories of the week with some combination of reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.