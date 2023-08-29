© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Keeping a working farm working during fire-caused power outages

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

A lot of food probably went bad in Del Norte County in recent weeks, after fires approaching a power transmission line led Pacific Power to cut off the flow of electricity to the Crescent City area. The power company restored most of the power within a week, using large generators to energize the grid.

But the situation caused a lot of changes to daily routines. Alexandre Family Farm, a dairy farm, relies on electric power for its daily work, including helping milk the cows twice a day. Full power--even with backup generators on the farm--just wasn't available on some days, and so farmers and workers had to improvise.

Blake and Stephanie Alexandre join us to share a story of resourcefulness and a community coming together to get through a rough time.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team