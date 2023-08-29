Wed 9 AM | Keeping a working farm working during fire-caused power outages

A lot of food probably went bad in Del Norte County in recent weeks, after fires approaching a power transmission line led Pacific Power to cut off the flow of electricity to the Crescent City area. The power company restored most of the power within a week, using large generators to energize the grid.

But the situation caused a lot of changes to daily routines. Alexandre Family Farm, a dairy farm, relies on electric power for its daily work, including helping milk the cows twice a day. Full power--even with backup generators on the farm--just wasn't available on some days, and so farmers and workers had to improvise.

Blake and Stephanie Alexandre join us to share a story of resourcefulness and a community coming together to get through a rough time.