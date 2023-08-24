Fri 9:25 | Underground History: Chelsea Rose interviews Bill Lindsey, bottle expert

If you are not an archaeologist, you may not realize that the scholarship on historical bottles is so vast and complex. If you are, you know that much of that scholarship is courtesy of Bill Lindsey.

In this Underground History, recorded in the field, Chelsea Rose interviews Bill, a.k.a. the "Bottle Guy." He is a retired Rangeland Management Specialist with the Oregon BLM and is the primary author of the Historic Glass Bottle Identification & Information Website, jointly hosted by BLM and the Society for Historical Archaeology. He has collected and studied historic bottles for over 50 years.