© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Underground History: Chelsea Rose interviews Bill Lindsey, bottle expert

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

If you are not an archaeologist, you may not realize that the scholarship on historical bottles is so vast and complex. If you are, you know that much of that scholarship is courtesy of Bill Lindsey.

In this Underground History, recorded in the field, Chelsea Rose interviews Bill, a.k.a. the "Bottle Guy." He is a retired Rangeland Management Specialist with the Oregon BLM and is the primary author of the Historic Glass Bottle Identification & Information Website, jointly hosted by BLM and the Society for Historical Archaeology. He has collected and studied historic bottles for over 50 years.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team