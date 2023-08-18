Mon 9:25 | A father's plea to his son: 'War's Over, Come Home'

People who come home from war are changed forever. Even a person who emerges from armed conflict with body unscathed is likely to bear a few psychic scars.

Patrick Smithwick was delighted that his son Andrew came home from Iraq in one piece, especially after going over twice. But Patrick watched as his son's relationship with him, and society more broadly, turned into something unrecognizable.

Andrew no longer keeps in touch with his family, a story Patrick tells in his book War's Over, Come Home: A Father's Search for His Son, Two-Tour Marine Veteran of the Iraq War. We visit with Patrick Smithwick about a formerly close and loving relationship that has simply dissolved.

