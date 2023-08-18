© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | A father's plea to his son: 'War's Over, Come Home'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

People who come home from war are changed forever. Even a person who emerges from armed conflict with body unscathed is likely to bear a few psychic scars.

Patrick Smithwick was delighted that his son Andrew came home from Iraq in one piece, especially after going over twice. But Patrick watched as his son's relationship with him, and society more broadly, turned into something unrecognizable.

Andrew no longer keeps in touch with his family, a story Patrick tells in his book War's Over, Come Home: A Father's Search for His Son, Two-Tour Marine Veteran of the Iraq War. We visit with Patrick Smithwick about a formerly close and loving relationship that has simply dissolved.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
