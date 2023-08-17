© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM | Taking cooking advice from dead people, in an Underground History Exemplar

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

There's a lot of digging involved with archeology, which is why we call our archaeology segment Underground History. Sometimes, no digging is required.

Rosie Grant dug into the culinary prowess of dead people, but without any actual physical digging. It turns out some people have favorite recipes inscribed on their gravestones when they die... enough of them to put together a TikTok page featuring the recipes and the foods they produce.

Chelsea Rose, our resident archeologist from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, spends some time with Rosie Grant exploring the subject of gravestone recipes.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
