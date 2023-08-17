Fri 9:25 AM | Taking cooking advice from dead people, in an Underground History Exemplar

There's a lot of digging involved with archeology, which is why we call our archaeology segment Underground History. Sometimes, no digging is required.

Rosie Grant dug into the culinary prowess of dead people, but without any actual physical digging. It turns out some people have favorite recipes inscribed on their gravestones when they die... enough of them to put together a TikTok page featuring the recipes and the foods they produce.

Chelsea Rose, our resident archeologist from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, spends some time with Rosie Grant exploring the subject of gravestone recipes.