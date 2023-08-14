Tue 9:40 | Oregon State scientists help make tools to estimate dam removal costs

Dams are coming down on a fairly regular basis around the region, with particular activity in the last two decades--and with the Klamath Dams removal project still ahead.

In fact, there's enough dam removal history around the country to be able to calculate the cost of any single dam project. That's what a group of scientists figured out, after analyzing the past 55 years of dam removals. The scientists come from a handful of federal agencies, Oregon State University, and the University of Georgia.

How reliable are the cost projections? We put that question and others to Desiree Tullos, a water resources engineer at Oregon State.