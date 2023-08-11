© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Psychologist provides a pathway for sparking unmotivated kids

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

It frustrates parents every day: kids who are frustrated themselves, unable to do much of anything. Except maybe play video games. The games are not the issue; the kids need a push in the right direction. And psychologist Ellen Braaten has some experience providing such nudges, experience she shares in the book Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child's Motivation. Dr. Braaten visits to talk about when to be concerned, and what to do with that concern.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
