Mon 9:25 | Psychologist provides a pathway for sparking unmotivated kids

It frustrates parents every day: kids who are frustrated themselves, unable to do much of anything. Except maybe play video games. The games are not the issue; the kids need a push in the right direction. And psychologist Ellen Braaten has some experience providing such nudges, experience she shares in the book Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: How to Rekindle Your Child's Motivation. Dr. Braaten visits to talk about when to be concerned, and what to do with that concern.