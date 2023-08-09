Thu 9:40 | Siskiyou Music Project presents its summer-fall concerts

Music is a common commodity in our neck of the woods. We have a wealth of artists in the region, and an abundance of places to hear them play their music.

The Siskiyou Music Project has been presenting both concerts and musical education in the Ashland for a couple of decades now. Concerts are scattered throughout the year, with a particular passel of them starting this week and running into the fall.

Ed Dunsavage, a highly accomplished guitarist himself, is the Executive Director and our guest, laying out the project's mission and upcoming events.