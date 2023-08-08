© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Playground designed by players: Central Point lets kids make the plans

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Playgrounds for kids have changed A LOT over the decades. Where baby boomers got along with a few swings and a slide, now there are those features, plus bridges and towers and mini ziplines and more. It's not unusual for community members to help build playgrounds, but having kids help design them is catching on, too.

Madrone Trail Public Charter School in Central Point let the kids submit drawings at the end of the school year, and those will be used to build the playground in the fall. Eric Cerecedes is one of the adults involved in the process; he gives us an interview about the playground production process.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
