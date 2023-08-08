Wed 9:40 | Playground designed by players: Central Point lets kids make the plans

Playgrounds for kids have changed A LOT over the decades. Where baby boomers got along with a few swings and a slide, now there are those features, plus bridges and towers and mini ziplines and more. It's not unusual for community members to help build playgrounds, but having kids help design them is catching on, too.

Madrone Trail Public Charter School in Central Point let the kids submit drawings at the end of the school year, and those will be used to build the playground in the fall. Eric Cerecedes is one of the adults involved in the process; he gives us an interview about the playground production process.