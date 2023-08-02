Thu 9 AM | Rogue Valley restauranteur broadcasts food and other adventures on public TV

Running a restaurant can be fun and rewarding, but you have to get out of the kitchen once in a while. Vincent DiConstanzo--known for Vinny's Italian Kitchen in Medford--is interested in food, but also in the people who make it. So they are the centerpieces of his local series on Southern Oregon PBS, All Across Oregon.

His on-camera adventures taking him from notable farms and kitchens to ziplining near Crater Lake. Vincent stops long enough to visit with us about his video journeys.