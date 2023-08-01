© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Oregon legislature rains money upon drinking water programs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Clean drinking water generally does NOT come from the ground for larger systems in our part of the world. Our cities and towns tend to depend upon surface water, and there's always a desire to protect the lands where that water collects.

Oregon has provided grants to communities for drinking water source protection, but the recent legislative session kicked in another $5 Million. Grants will be routed through the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, and some non-governmental players are involved, including Sustainable Northwest.

Daniel Wear is SN's Community Forest Lead, and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
