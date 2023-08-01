Wed 9:40 | Oregon legislature rains money upon drinking water programs

Clean drinking water generally does NOT come from the ground for larger systems in our part of the world. Our cities and towns tend to depend upon surface water, and there's always a desire to protect the lands where that water collects.

Oregon has provided grants to communities for drinking water source protection, but the recent legislative session kicked in another $5 Million. Grants will be routed through the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, and some non-governmental players are involved, including Sustainable Northwest.

Daniel Wear is SN's Community Forest Lead, and our guest.