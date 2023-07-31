Tue 9:40 | Don't wait for the smoke, get ready for it in advance

It's never a question of if, it's always when: when wildfire smoke will push air quality into unhealthy levels. The first part of this summer was relatively smoke-free for much of the region, but not completely so... and the luck seldom lasts through the summer.

Jackson County Health and Human Services is trying to get ahead of the smoke season by reminding people of ways to stay healthy when smoke does roll in. Tanya Phillips is Health Promotion Program Manager for the department, and our guest in a conversation about avoiding smoke outdoors and inside.