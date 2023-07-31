© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Don't wait for the smoke, get ready for it in advance

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT

It's never a question of if, it's always when: when wildfire smoke will push air quality into unhealthy levels. The first part of this summer was relatively smoke-free for much of the region, but not completely so... and the luck seldom lasts through the summer.

Jackson County Health and Human Services is trying to get ahead of the smoke season by reminding people of ways to stay healthy when smoke does roll in. Tanya Phillips is Health Promotion Program Manager for the department, and our guest in a conversation about avoiding smoke outdoors and inside.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team