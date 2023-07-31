Tue 9:25 | Whales may get tangled in fishing gear more than is reported

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Whales may get tangled in fishing gear more than is reported

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 31, 2023

Whales are no longer hunted off the West Coast of the United States, but devices meant to catch other sea creatures do occasionally catch a whale. Wildlife agencies and people who make a living from the sea have worked for years to reduce whale entanglements in crabbing and fishing gear, but the incidents still happen.

In fact, records from National Marine Fisheries Service indicate they may happen more often than is reported. The ocean conservation organization Oceana keeps an eye on the situation around the world. Tara Brock, Oceana's Pacific Counsel (as in lawyer) talks to us about entanglements, reporting, and remedies.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
