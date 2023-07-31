Tue 9:25 | Whales may get tangled in fishing gear more than is reported

Whales are no longer hunted off the West Coast of the United States, but devices meant to catch other sea creatures do occasionally catch a whale. Wildlife agencies and people who make a living from the sea have worked for years to reduce whale entanglements in crabbing and fishing gear, but the incidents still happen.

In fact, records from National Marine Fisheries Service indicate they may happen more often than is reported. The ocean conservation organization Oceana keeps an eye on the situation around the world. Tara Brock, Oceana's Pacific Counsel (as in lawyer) talks to us about entanglements, reporting, and remedies.

