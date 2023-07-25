© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | OSU Extension leader in ongoing discussions about restoring programs in Josephine County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Oregon State University's Extension Service and Josephine County's elected leaders got crossways this year over alleged "wokeness." Complaints from some parents about the treatment of children in 4-H programs ended up in front of Josephine County Commissioners, who voted to de-fund Extension, even though the service has its own district and tax base in the county.

Programs continue for now, because Extension had enough money in the bank to keep on going for a year. Dr. Ivory Lyles, who runs all of OSU Extension Service in Oregon, has agreed to meet regularly with Josephine Board of Commissioners Chair Herman Baertschiger. Dr. Lyles visits with an overview of programs and plans.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team