Wed 9 AM | OSU Extension leader in ongoing discussions about restoring programs in Josephine County

Oregon State University's Extension Service and Josephine County's elected leaders got crossways this year over alleged "wokeness." Complaints from some parents about the treatment of children in 4-H programs ended up in front of Josephine County Commissioners, who voted to de-fund Extension, even though the service has its own district and tax base in the county.

Programs continue for now, because Extension had enough money in the bank to keep on going for a year. Dr. Ivory Lyles, who runs all of OSU Extension Service in Oregon, has agreed to meet regularly with Josephine Board of Commissioners Chair Herman Baertschiger. Dr. Lyles visits with an overview of programs and plans.

