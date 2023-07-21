Mon 9:25 | Monster Fort McMurray fire and its petroleum economy subject of recent book

It's not like we're bracing for the next big fire in our region. Or maybe we are. We've already seen home destruction on a large scale, especially in the multiple fires of September 2020. The evacuations still pale by comparison with the nearly 90,000 people who had to flee a fire in Canada in one day in 2016.

The Fort McMurray fire was a monster in many ways. Canadian writer John Vaillant writes of the fire and the many contributing factors--Fort McMurray is in the heart of the Canadian tar sands--in the book Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World. The author talks about fires and the petroleum industry and more, in this interview.

