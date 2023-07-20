Fri 9:25 | Savor dives into the juicy world of dry-farmed tomatoes

Our region not only gets little rainfall, almost all of it falls outside the growing season. So irrigation is considered necessary... unless the farmer does things the old way, from the days before irrigation.

In dry farming of tomatoes, there's no irrigation after the tomato plants are established. Instead, the plants rely on the remaining moisture in the soil. The result, say dry farmers, are sweeter, more flavorful tomatoes.

And you save a lot of water. Our latest edition of Savor covers the practice and the results. Christina Arapolu of Easy Valley Farms in the Rogue River joins Savor host, food stylist, Will Smith.