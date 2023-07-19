Thu 9 AM | Healthcare reform group weighs in on reforms to pharmacy benefit managers

Compromise is a bit of a dirty word in Congress at the moment, but you can still find members of both parties signing onto some legislation. One case in point is a measure on prescription drugs, signed by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, and other senators from both parties.

The Patients Before Middlemen Act--PBM--aims to change the behaviors of the other PBMs, pharmacy benefit managers. These go-betweens between drug companies and patients make money while patients pay more for prescriptions in America than in most other advanced countries.

Changing PBM practices sounds right to Mark Blum, the Executive Director of the healthcare reform group Ameria's Agenda. He talks about PBMs, potential reforms, and other nips and tucks he'd like to see in American medicine.