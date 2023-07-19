© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy and Finance
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Healthcare reform group weighs in on reforms to pharmacy benefit managers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Compromise is a bit of a dirty word in Congress at the moment, but you can still find members of both parties signing onto some legislation. One case in point is a measure on prescription drugs, signed by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, and other senators from both parties.

The Patients Before Middlemen Act--PBM--aims to change the behaviors of the other PBMs, pharmacy benefit managers. These go-betweens between drug companies and patients make money while patients pay more for prescriptions in America than in most other advanced countries.

Changing PBM practices sounds right to Mark Blum, the Executive Director of the healthcare reform group Ameria's Agenda. He talks about PBMs, potential reforms, and other nips and tucks he'd like to see in American medicine.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team