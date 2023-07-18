© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Using AI to help understand why landslides happen

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

We like to think of the ground beneath us as rock-solid and immovable. But reality intrudes, especially in our volcano-and-fault-ridden part of the world.

We'll set earthquakes aside for a moment and take up landslides with Kevin Shao, a doctoral student at UCLA. He's part of a team feeding information about landslides into a neural network, in the hope that artificial intelligence can help human minds understand the most important contributing factors to the ground giving way.

It's a complicated process with lots of acronyms, but the upshot is that it DOES help human scientists. Kevin Shao visits to explain.

