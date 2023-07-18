Wed 9:40 | Using AI to help understand why landslides happen

We like to think of the ground beneath us as rock-solid and immovable. But reality intrudes, especially in our volcano-and-fault-ridden part of the world.

We'll set earthquakes aside for a moment and take up landslides with Kevin Shao, a doctoral student at UCLA. He's part of a team feeding information about landslides into a neural network, in the hope that artificial intelligence can help human minds understand the most important contributing factors to the ground giving way.

It's a complicated process with lots of acronyms, but the upshot is that it DOES help human scientists. Kevin Shao visits to explain.