Tue 9 AM | Ashland author follows prison memoir with audio book

Karen Campbell had a home, a husband, and two teenage daughters. In the blink of an eye, she was cut off from all of it: her husband died in a car crash, along with a woman in the other car, and because Karen was driving--drunk--she went to prison.

Six years she spent in Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, getting to know the correctional system and the people in it, a story she tells in the memoir Falling: Hard Lessons and the Redemption of the Woman Next Door. The book is now out in an audio version, narrated by Karen herself, who now lives in Ashland.

She stops by the studio to share parts of the extraordinary story of life going very wrong... and coming back to some kind of equilibrium.