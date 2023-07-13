Fri 9 AM | Fire and water and other elements: The latest edition of The Debrief

Things have been quiet so far, but we know the traditional heart of fire season is approaching. And even if it weren't, Oregon is getting back into discussions of its controversial wildfire risk map.

That's just one of several things JPR News covered this week, one of several to be discussed in the latest edition of The Debrief. Our reporters gather to talk about fire danger, water issues--one of the Klamath dams is already gone--and more.

News Director Erik Neumann sits with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.

