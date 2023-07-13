© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fire and water and other elements: The latest edition of The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Things have been quiet so far, but we know the traditional heart of fire season is approaching. And even if it weren't, Oregon is getting back into discussions of its controversial wildfire risk map.

That's just one of several things JPR News covered this week, one of several to be discussed in the latest edition of The Debrief. Our reporters gather to talk about fire danger, water issues--one of the Klamath dams is already gone--and more.

News Director Erik Neumann sits with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Ella Hutcherson.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
