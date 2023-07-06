© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Updated surf tunes and more, in the latest Rogue Sounds

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Our monthly roundup of musical acts playing in the region includes modern versions of surf music. That would be the band Franks and Deans, playing Johnny B's in Medford in the middle of the month.

Music maker and writer Josh Gross rounded up the news of their gig for the latest edition of Rogue Sounds. And it's quite a summer grab-bag, including a couple of kinds of country (or western) music, plus a very hard-to-describe rap act. Listen in for a sampling of music for what certainly feels like the peak of the music performance season.

