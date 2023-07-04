© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Throwing a party for the mountains in the middle of our region

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 4, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou
/

The mountains are old, but the party is new. The Siskiyou Crest is almost an actual backbone for our region, and it gets its due in the first-ever Celebrating the Siskiyou Crest.

The three-day festival (July 14-16) gets people right into the physical crest with hikes, but also features art and music and more, just a little bit off the crest, in Williams.

We visited with the organizers a few months ago when they were seeking participants. Now we hear from Diana Coogle and Luke Ruediger about the events on the valley floor, and up in the hills.

The conversation also includes David Rains Wallace, who focused a lot of attention on the region with his 1983 book The Klamath Knot.

