History
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Underground History looks under Beethoven's hair (and finds surprises)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Lots of the digging done by scientists researching the past happens AFTER artifacts are in hand. An example is the recent probe into the hair of Ludwig Van Beethoven. It's not like he's making any new hair these days, but new research techniques allowed further analysis of hair samples the great composer left behind when he died nearly 200 years ago. And it turns out, Beethoven had a family secret.

Comparisons with modern descendants indicate somebody might have strayed outside a marriage a few generations before he was born. This and more emerged in the DNA testing. The latest Underground History takes up the subject.

Host Chelsea Rose of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology, talks to population geneticist Paul Maier at Gene by Gene and Family Tree DNA to get the scoop. Dr. Maier explains how so much information can be gleaned from a few locks of hair.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team