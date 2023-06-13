© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | RV Chorale presents recent hits, and reaches out for young singers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

When you're singing fairly recent popular music AND serving adult beverages, the event titles almost write themselves. For the Rogue Valley Chorale, the concerts of June 15th and 16th are called Hops and Pops.

They'll feature music ranging from The Beatles to Adele and beyond, and a chance for adults to consume beer and wine while they listen. We get a preview from Gerry Flock, who directs the Youth Chorus Program at RVC. He has concert details and news of efforts to bring more young voices into the ensembles for younger singers.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team