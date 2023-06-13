Wed 9:40 | RV Chorale presents recent hits, and reaches out for young singers

When you're singing fairly recent popular music AND serving adult beverages, the event titles almost write themselves. For the Rogue Valley Chorale, the concerts of June 15th and 16th are called Hops and Pops.

They'll feature music ranging from The Beatles to Adele and beyond, and a chance for adults to consume beer and wine while they listen. We get a preview from Gerry Flock, who directs the Youth Chorus Program at RVC. He has concert details and news of efforts to bring more young voices into the ensembles for younger singers.